BASEBALL: BSU triumphs in season finale

A four-run third inning gave BSU a 4-1 lead in game one, which began with an RBI single by Caleb Carlson. Parker Borg and Zuehlke also each recorded an RBI in the inning, and Isaiah Grancorvitz scored on a wild pitch.

The Mustangs (17-23, 12-18 NSIC) added a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4. BSU could only manage one hit over the final three innings, and SMSU delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-4 win.

Despite an early three-run deficit through the first inning of game two, the Beavers tied the contest at 3-all in the next frame. BSU began the inning with three straight singles and scored its first run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. McNallan followed with a potential double-play ball that led to an SMSU error and two runs for BSU to even the score.

Following a McNallan sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth that handed BSU a 4-3 lead, the Beavers erupted for six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a commanding 12-3 lead.

Zuehlke crushed a grand slam to right center field to give the senior his first career home run in his final game. Two batters later, another senior connected for his first career homer when Jack Wittwer rounded the bases after a solo shot. McNallan recorded another RBI with a single that made it 10-3 after five innings.

An inning later, Zuehlke doubled home a run before Noah Boser singled up the middle to push the lead to 12-3. McNallan and Austin Weisz each plated runs in the top of the ninth to clinch the 14-6 win.

Jackson Back started on the mound and recorded a career-high seven strikeouts with five hits allowed over six innings. Zuehlke went 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs, two runs, one home run and one double, while McNallan went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one run and one double. Seven Beavers finished with at least two hits while every hitter in the lineup recorded at least one.

The victory concluded Bemidji State’s season as the team did not qualify for the NSIC Tournament.