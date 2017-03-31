Twins make no official move for Vargas

Vargas, a designated hitter and first baseman, is recovering after taking a foul ball off his left foot in last Saturday's exhibition game and could end up on the disabled list to start the season. Twins manager Paul Molitor hinted that he likely would be headed to Triple-A and not the disabled list to start the season.

"We talked to him about where he was at in terms of how much he has played this spring and with the foot injury that he needs to play and get some at-bats against live pitching," Molitor said. "We are going to see if we can get him ready in time to go to Rochester, most likely, but we are going to see how it goes the next couple days."

Vargas spent the morning with team trainers before becoming the 10th hitter in the lineup in the Red Wings' game against the Twins' big-league club. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

"I feel good. No problems," he said.

The switch-hitter underwent CT and MRI scans on Thursday which showed no structural damage to his left foot, according to general manager Thad Levine. He had not appeared in a Grapefruit League game since the injury and will finish the spring with an 0.67 (1-for-15) average. Vargas missed much of camp to participate with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Teams have until noon Sunday to finalize their rosters.

Park keeps chugging

A day after being assigned to Rochester, ByungHo Park, who like Vargas is a first baseman and designated hitter, was in the lineup facing his former teammates as a member of the Red Wings.

He singled in his first at-bat against Twins starter Kyle Gibson and came around to score the first run of the game. It was his only hit in four at-bats.

Park was not added to the Opening Day roster despite finishing the spring with a .353 average and team highs in home runs (6), runs scored (10) and RBIs (13).

Reed exits early

Rochester reliever Jake Reed had to exit the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth because of an injury to his oblique. He didn't allow a baserunner in his 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.

"It wasn't arm related," Molitor said.

Reed spent the early part camp on the Major League side, going 1-1 and allowing four runs in four innings.

Always sunny

The Twins managed to dodge the temperamental Southwest Florida weather all the way through to the end this spring.

Rain didn't affect any of the team's home games at Hammond Stadium, including Friday's exhibition finale, despite a line of thunderstorms stretched from Tampa Bay to the Keys that swept in from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. The front caused a steady mist to fall for the majority of the game but no delays.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.