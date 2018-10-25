BHS trap shooters remain in third place

Nick Peterson and Avery Gieser posted the top scores for the Lumberjacks this week with each getting 49 out of 50.

Gieser, Matt Pereira, Noah Lundberg, Tristan Secor, Sam Stish, Alexa Eklund and Sophia Haubrich each recorded new personal bests in week four.

Peterson, Gieser (with his first), Pereira (with his first) and Darren Roth each posted 25 straights.

Four BHS male shooters are among the top 25 in the conference: Peterson with a 23.88 average, Nic Geiger (23.13), Trevor Voss (22.5) and Brandon Morris (22.38).

Six BHS female shooters are among the top 25 in the conference. Kiah Martinson is No. 2 with a 22.88 average and is followed by Annelise Morris (21.75) Krista Engelmeyer (21.5), Allison Lillquist and Kaiden Amundson (20.38) and Lyla Stout (18.0).

Peterson and Geiger are ranked in the state top 100, while Peterson and Martinson are ranked in the top 25 in state by gender.