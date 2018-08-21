Bemidji Bowling Association meeting set for Aug. 27

Each packet will also include a fabric pencil case for all leagues to put the membership cards and the sanction fee after they have been inputted into the respective programs by the secretary/treasurer of each league. This will be explained at the Aug. 27 meeting.

All leagues are looking for more teams and more bowlers. Leagues include Sunday Night Mixed, Men's City on Tuesday night, Commercial Men's on Wednesday night, women's teams on Wednesday night, Ladies Center on Thursday night, and Friday Night Mixed.

Inexperienced bowlers are welcome. League members will help newcomers. The purpose of all leagues is to have fun and to bowl each week.

For any questions, contact association manager Garnet Aanenson at 218-563-2753 or gaanen@gvtel.com.