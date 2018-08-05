Bemidji trio competes in equestrian show

A trio of riders from Bemidji competed Sunday, July 29, at the Osage 2-Phase Schooling Show (which included dressage and show jumping) hosted by High Definition Sport Horses in Osage, Minn. Abigail Gibbons competed in the novice division and earned first place. Lucy Klisch and Carissa Dudgeon competed in the pre-elementary division where Klisch earned first place. The girls were coached by Tracy Klefsas of Aurora Sky Training. Pictured (from left) are Abigail Gibbons, Carissa Dudgeon and Lucy Klisch. (Submitted photo)