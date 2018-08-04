So, last month, the Blackduck grad and her two horses made the trip to Kentucky, where she will start classes in September and compete as part of the school’s equestrian teams.

Cease first fell in love with horses at the age of 3 and learned to ride for pleasure, first considering the beauty and style of event riding at age 9. After a year of training at a western pleasure barn, learning the basics that she said, “are very much the same for all types of riding,” Maddie got to see a friend, who had just moved to Minnesota from California, do dressage and jumps and she began to work and train for them herself -- still using a western horse. At 13, Maddie started to look seriously for a horse and after a year of searching, she found her Charlie.

In a world where her contemporaries who ride horses ride western style -- and even though Maddie and Charlie both received their early training in western riding -- neither of them found themselves until they began the arduous process of training to be an English horse and rider team.

Charlie was a four-year old western horse who was too energetic and too desirous of “big movements” for western riding -- so when the western rider and western horse began to train with an event trainer, the two of them just “took off.” Maddie and the beautiful chestnut gelding took on their first competition when Maddie was 15, jumping fences, where they were able to skip the starter level of competition and begin at the beginner novice level. They competed twice at that level, while also doing some shows that were dressage or show jumping only.

“With the closest competitions six hours away and the expense involved, I’ve had to limit myself to a goal of one big show a year, with a few smaller events” Cease said.

Maddie and Charlie stay in shape by attending clinics whenever they can, giving them the chance to work with professional riders and trainers. At 16, competing at the novice level, the twosome pulled off three full shows -- three-day events, which include dressage, cross-country, and show, as well as several smaller events, and Maddie became more particular about choosing only the professional clinics with the trainers with whom she and Charlie worked best or whose style she liked.

Checking the websites of training barns all over the state, Maddie keeps an eye out to work with those trainers. Her favorite is Woodloch Stables in Hugo, Minn., where she’s had the opportunity to work with her favorite professional rider and trainer, Don Schramm.

“We really click with him and have been lucky enough to train with him three times,” she said. Schramm has his own training stables in Pennsylvania and Florida, and he’s told Maddie that if she ever shows up in either place, she’s got a job with him.

Maddie also has a thoroughbred, Striker, and Friday, July 20, was moving day for her and her horses, making the trip to Lexington.

Cease will begin training, get a job in a barn, and settle in to Lexington before classes begin in September. Maddie and Charlie’s next show will be at “Land Rover Farms” in Lexington, a prestigious venue that hosts one of only six 6-star, 3-day events in the world, and the only 6-star event in the United States.

“I visited there when I went on my college visit to Transylvania,” she said. “I can’t believe I’ll be riding there and that it’s only 15-minutes from campus.” The farm has 15 show barns and an incredible cross-country course, which Ceases is particularly excited about since cross-country is her favorite part of the 3-day events.

At Transylvania, Cease will be a part of the varsity eventing team as a collegiate athlete. Equestrian sports are not a part of the NCAA, but rather fall under the purview of the United States Eventing Association for horse trials, which include dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Charlie will have a permanent home on campus with Maddie, and as a 9-year old is entering his prime for competition. Striker, Cease’s 5-year old dark bay gelding, will be joining them in the adventure and be rented to another collegiate rider who doesn’t have a horse of her own.

Cease will be majoring in biology with a minor in business and is considering going on to get additional training as either a veterinarian or a physical therapist, but her ultimate goal is to ride and to make her living from riding and training other horses and riders.

“I know that’s not completely realistic, and I’ll have to have a real job,” she laughed. “But eventually, I’d like to have my own business with a barn and/or clinic and continue to ride and train.”

While it’s a substantial move and change for the girl from Blackduck, her friend Kayla Hentges said she has no doubt Maddie will succeed.

“She already rides like a pro; she’ll make it, I know she will,” Hentges said.

“The reality is really beginning to hit me,” Cease said. “Whenever we traveled I’d look at those big horse trailers and think: ‘I want to be the person with that big horse trailer.’ My parents supported that and did everything they could to make it happen for me. I owe them so much.”