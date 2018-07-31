Bemidji Bowling Association merger approved

There will no longer be a Men's Association or a Women's Association. All of the men’s and women's leagues will remain intact and continue as previously.

A meeting was held on Monday, July 16, at the Bemidji Bowl. There it was announced that the sanction fee for all men and women bowlers would be $20 ($13 for USBC, $1 for state and $6 for the local association). It was also decided that each league would elect one person to be on the board of directors due to two current directors not being available this year. This must be done and sent to association manager Garnet Aanenson before Sept. 24. Each league will determine the amount that its bowlers would pay to their league each week.

All membership cards and other information will be given to each league by Aug. 27. Membership cards must be submitted for every league that a bowler is involved in.

Further information will be sent to each league around mid-August so that each league will have the information it needs to begin bowling for the 2018-19 season.

For more information, contact Garnet Aanenson at gaanen@gvtel.com, 218-563-2753 or PO Box 247, McIntosh, MN 56556.