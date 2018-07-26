MMA: Masterson to defend title Sept. 21

Masterson has a mixed martial arts record of 5-1, and won the North Star Combat featherweight championship in the main event of NSC 8 against Afrem Gabreanenia. Masterson trains at Revolution MMA and Fitness in Bemidji, and is coached by Billy Fisher.

Tickets for North Star Combat 9: Bad Intentions start at $19 and can be purchased at northernlightscasino.com.