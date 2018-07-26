Search
    MMA: Masterson to defend title Sept. 21

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:11 p.m.
    Bemidji’s Ryle Masterson will defend his championship against current North Star Combat bantamweight champion Roman Cruz on Friday, Sept. 21, at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. (Submitted photo)

    WALKER -- Bemidji’s Ryle Masterson returns to action on Friday, Sept. 21, at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker to defend his championship against current North Star Combat bantamweight champion Roman Cruz.

    Masterson has a mixed martial arts record of 5-1, and won the North Star Combat featherweight championship in the main event of NSC 8 against Afrem Gabreanenia. Masterson trains at Revolution MMA and Fitness in Bemidji, and is coached by Billy Fisher.

    Tickets for North Star Combat 9: Bad Intentions start at $19 and can be purchased at northernlightscasino.com.

