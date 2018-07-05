Slegers earns first MLB win as Twins top Orioles

The 6-foot-10 Slegers (1-0), making his fourth career major league start and first this season, allowed just three hits and one run - a long fifth inning home run to Jonathan Schoop - and one walk over six innings while striking out two.

Fernando Rodney pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, including a pair of strikeouts, to pick up his 18th save as the Twins won for just the second time in 10 games.

Cave also robbed Chris Davis of an extra base hit with a leaping catch against the wall in right-center in the fourth inning. Morrison and Max Kepler each finished with two hits and an RBI.

Schoop hit a pair of solo home runs and Manny Machado and Adam Jones each doubled for Baltimore which lost its third straight game and for the 10th time in its last 11 games.

Andrew Cashner (2-9) took the loss for the Orioles, allowing six hits and three runs, two of which were earned, while walking two and striking out three as the Orioles fell to 12-33 in road games.

The Twins took advantage of an error by Cashner to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

After Cave lined a double to center, Bobby Wilson hit a ground ball to first baseman Chris Davis who lobbed a throw to Cashner covering first base. However, the ball bounced off Cashner's glove and into the dugout for an error, allowing Cave to score and Wilson to take second. One out later, Eddie Rosario singled to drive in Wilson.

Morrison made it 3-0 in the fourth when he hit Cashner's first pitch of the inning 399-feet into the left field bleachers for his 10th homer of the season.

Schoop lined a home run that traveled an estimated 414 feet into the second deck in left in the fifth inning to cut the Twins' lead to 3-1. He followed that up with his 10th homer of the season in the seventh off reliever Addison Reed.

The Orioles threatened in the eighth when Adam Jones lined a two-out double to left and Machado was intentionally walked. But Trevor Hildenberger got Mark Trumbo to strike out to end the inning.

The Twins added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth off reliever Brad Brach on a two-out single by Kepler, driving in Morrison who had singled earlier, and Cave's second double of the night to center, driving in Kepler.