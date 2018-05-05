The second workshop is titled “The Indigenous Games Movement Continues Workshop: The Socio-Cultural Significance of Indigenous Physical Activity” and will be held Sunday, June 10, at BHS. The comprehensive course draws on research and knowledge about best practices in sports pedagogy and indigenous studies. Participants receive not only the “how” of instruction, but also the “why” in developing key methods of seasonal cultural-based games.

The pre-registration deadline is June 1. The pre-registration fee is $99 per person for each workshop. The fee goes up after June 1 as the events draw closer.

Those interested in attending should mail a sheet of paper with the following information: registrants name, institution, professional title, mailing address, email address and cell number, sessions registered for with the fee in a check payable to American Indian Education Workshop I to Dan Ninham, PO Box 351, Bemidji, MN, 56619.

For more information, visit honorearth.org/events or contact Dan Ninham at coach.danninham@gmail.com or 218-368-6430.