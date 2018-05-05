Larsen on top midway through final round in Texas

After inclement weather wiped out Thursday's action and scuttled much of Friday's, the LPGA shortened the tournament to 36 holes at Old American Golf Club. The majority of the field finished Round 1 on Saturday, May 5, and Round 2 began at 5:30 p.m. local time before it was suspended at 8:15 p.m.

Larsen's charge put her one stroke ahead of South Koreans Sung Hyun Park and Jenny Shin, who finished Round 1 atop the leaderboard after each completing rounds of 6-under-par 65. Neither has begun Round 2, as they are scheduled to tee off about 20 minutes apart shortly after noon on Sunday.

Also with a share of second place is India's Aditi Ashok, who has completed 14 holes of Round 2. Sitting at 2 under through Round 1, Ashok racked up six birdies and two bogeys through 12 holes in evening play to move within a shot of the lead.

Entering Saturday, Park held a two-stroke overnight lead at 6 under through 14 holes of Round 1. The 24-year-old, the top-ranked player in the field (No. 5 in the world), parred all four holes she played on Saturday to hold the lead once all players had finished the first round.

Shin, who won the event in 2016, entered Saturday tied for second at 4 under after also playing 14 holes on Friday. Having started Round 1 on the back nine, she parred Nos. 6 and 8 on Saturday and birdied the seventh and ninth to cap a bogey-free round and move into a tie with Park.

Eleven players are tied for sixth place at 4 under par.

Among that group, Canada's Brooke Henderson (4 under so far in the Round 2), Australia's Minjee Lee (1 under) and American Katie Burnett (even) have each played 15 holes. South Korea's In Gee Chun (even) and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (1 over) have both played 13 holes, while American Mo Martin (even) has played 12 holes.

Sitting at 4 under but without having started the final round are China's Yu Liu, Germany's Sandra Gal, the United States' Jane Park and South Korea's Sei Young Kim and Jin Young Ko.

If the final round cannot be finished before darkness falls Sunday, action will finish up on Monday.