Day grabs two-shot lead after 54 holes at Quail Hollow

His third consecutive round in the 60s left him at 10-under and two shots better than Nick Watney, who is 8 under heading into Sunday's final round.

Peter Uihlein, who had the low round of the day with a 62, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey of England and Aaron Wise are three shots back at 7 under. Sam Saunders, Charl Schwartzel of South Africa and Johnson Wagner are four back at 6-under.

Day bogeyed the fifth hole, but at the ninth, he started a string of five birdies in seven holes before finishing with three consecutive pars. Watney had seven birdies and a double bogey to shoot 66 and finish the day at 8 under overall.

Uihlein's 62 was one shot off the course record, and he needed just 25 putts to jump into contention at 7 under from 48th place starting the day. He birdied five consecutive holes to finish the front nine before an eagle at the 10th, then added birdies at 14 and 15 in a bogey-free round.

DeChambeau followed his second-round 65 with a 66 to get to 7 under, and Casey bogeyed two of the first five holes before playing 4 under the rest of the way. Wise got to 9 under before bogeying the 16th and the 18th.

Saunders shot a 68 as he shaved one stroke off his previous round score for the second consecutive day. Schwartzel had an erratic back nine that featured three birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 70. Wagner had his only bogey on the first hole and followed with three birdies on his way to a 69.

Second-round leader Peter Malnati birdied the first hole, but had double bogeys on No. 7 and No. 12 on his way to a 75. He finished the day at 3 under for the tournament, tied for16th.

Phil Mickelson sits at 5 under after shooting a 64, second to only Uihlein for low score of the day, and Masters champion Patrick Reed is 4 under after shooting a 67.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland followed a 76 in the second round with a 66 on Saturday to move to 3 under.

Defending champion Brian Harman had his first sub-par round of the tournament by shooting a 69 to move to even for the tournament. Tiger Woods also had his first sub-par round of tournament, shooting a 68 to move to 1 under.