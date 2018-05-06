Anglers who hook onto a large pike are in for a battle and, unless the fisherman is using equipment up to the task, the fish is likely to cut or snap the line and swim away unfazed.

In many Bemidji area waters, however, large pike are the exception and not the rule as the pike fishery is dominated by smaller fish.

"In the north-central part of the state, there is high recruitment of northern pike," said Bemidji Area DNR Fisheries Supervisor Gary Barnard. "With that high recruitment comes many small fish and slow growth. When the bigger fish are gone, they are replaced with a similar biomass of small pike and that compounds the problem.

"The solution is two-fold," Barnard continued. "First, you want to remove the small northern pike. And second, you need to protect the larger pike."

A new northern pike regulation on north-central Minnesota waters not governed by a pike special regulation is designed to do just that. Beginning Saturday, May 12, Bemidji area anglers will be allowed to keep 10 northern pike and that limit can include two fish that are over 26 inches. The regulation also prohibits the taking of any pike between 22 and 26 inches.

"This regulation (for north-central Minnesota waters) creates an opportunity for anglers to remove the surplus pike and the 2-over 26 inch regulation is geared toward allowing the eventual harvest (of larger fish)," Barnard said. "There is no reason not to keep the surplus smaller pike and folks now can do that. And the guys fishing for northern pike who want to harvest a nice 4 or 5-pound fish will also have that opportunity.

"The goal of the new regulation is to shift the size structure of the population to somewhat larger fish but not to stockpile the larger northern pike."

A handful of Bemidji area lakes, including those in the Turtle River Chain, have been governed by special northern pike regulations for a few years and those regulations will continue. Among the area lakes that will maintain a 3-fish pike possession limit, a protected slot of 24 to 36 inches and the taking of one fish over 36 inches, are Beltrami, Big, Big Mantrap, Deer, Fox, George, Medicine, Movil, North Twin, Three Island, Big and Little Turtle, plus Turtle River lakes. On Upper Red Lake, the special regulation of three pike, a protected slot of 26 to 44 inches and one fish in possession over 44 inches, will also continue.

"I'm excited about the potential benefits of the new northern pike regulation (in north-central Minnesota)," Barnard said. "The new regulation has a good chance of making a difference and I think anglers will be able to perceive that difference down the road."

That difference should be detected by the DNR officials during their population studies.

"I think we will see positive differences before 10 years," Barnard said. "The move to more northern pike in the 22 to 26-inch range will kick in sooner but the reduction of smaller pike, if it happens, may take a while.

"We will be able to track that abundance in our test nets but, what won't be quite as easy to measure, is the abundance of northern pike over 26 inches because, once people catch and keep them, they won't be available for our test nets. We will, however, be able to assess their abundance through our creel census."

Other Minnesota regions also will have new northern pike regulations beginning Saturday. In the Northeast Zone, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, fishermen will be allowed two northern pike in possession. Only one can be over 40 inches and all pike 30 to 40 inches must be released.

The Southern Zone regulation also allows two pike but the minimum size is 24 inches.

For details on the different zone boundaries, consult the 2018 Minnesota fishing regulations handbook.