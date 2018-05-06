"Lake Bemidji is an amazing resource," said Gary Barnard, Bemidji Area Fisheries Supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources. "It's only 6,000 acres, so we don't classify it as one of the state's large lakes but its walleye fishery is as good as you'll see in most of the large lakes. Lake Bemidji is full of big mature walleyes and, as long as the spawner stock is healthy in a lake, it will continue to produce walleyes."

Last year, Barnard and his staff conducted a comprehensive survey of Lake Bemidji and the results confirmed the health of the lake's walleyes. Minnesota lakes similar in size and composition to Lake Bemidji average about 6.6 walleyes per test net. Lake Bemidji, however, had 19.9 walleyes per net.

"Among the dominant year classes in the system is the 2014 class and they are 14 to 15 inches now," Barnard said. "But all size groups from 12 to 19 inches were well represented. And we even had one walleye that was 28 inches."

The vast majority of Lake Bemidji's walleyes are naturally produced as DNR officials do not stock the lake. And the survey results show that there is no need to introduce more walleyes into the system.

"Lake Bemidji has very good walleye recruitment every year," Barnard said. "We think that recruitment is because there is a healthy, dependable spawning stock, there is good habitat for spawning and incubation, and there is good egg production. The walleyes also are fairly heavily harvested (by anglers) and that may work to their benefit in terms of recruitment.

"The one thing we pay attention to on Lake Bemidji is the number of spawners in the walleye population and, right now, the lake is clicking along just fine," Barnard added.

Also benefiting the predator fish species is the wide variety of food sources. From minnows to whitefish, Lake Bemidji offers a feast for a hungry walleye.

"The lake has perch, a variety of sucker species including redhorse and white sucker plus tullibees and whitefish," Barnard said. "And all of these are perfect forage for walleyes, and northern pike, at every stage."

During last year's assessment Lake Bemidji yielded 50 perch per net lift and that figure is above the 70 percent mark for Minnesota lakes similar to Lake Bemidji. The perch not only provide food for the predator species, they also are targets for the anglers, especially during the winter.

"We surveyed many perch between nine and 10 inches, and those are the fish anglers are looking for," Barnard said.

The survey also sampled northern pike up to 35 inches and 40 percent of the fish were over 26 inches. At 3.5 per net lift, the pike have not overpopulated the lake and there appears to be plenty of room for individual pike to grow.

"We like to see lower numbers of pike because that can improve the size structure," Barnard said.

Starting this season, Lake Bemidji anglers will be allowed to keep 10 pike but all fish 22 to 26 inches will have to be released. Fishermen can also keep two pike over 26 inches.

"The new northern pike zone regulations will be in effect starting this year," Barnard said. "Lake Bemidji is not a lake that is stiff with little hammer handles but it is a lake where you will have a good shot at catching your two 'over' pike.

"Lake Bemidji is a big, popular lake and the overall fishery is holding up well."