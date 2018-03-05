Chunky-framed Twins catcher an intriguing prospect

Miguel Sano has taken note of this and, despite the fact Astudillo is from Venezuela and Bartolo Colon is from the Dominican Republic, has been good-naturedly teasing the 5-foot-9 catcher about his appearance.

"I know Miggy dropped a 'Colon' on him the other day," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Astudillo smiled when this was relayed to him before Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in whose farm system he spent his first six professional seasons before bouncing the past two years to the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Back down to 225 pounds after working hard with his Caribes trainer in the Venezuelan Winter League, Astudillo hooked on with the Twins as an intriguing depth player likely headed to Triple-A Rochester. His ability to play multiple positions, including third, left and first, make him intriguing enough, but what really separates him is uncommon bat-to-ball skills and early-count aggressiveness.

A .311 hitter through eight pro seasons, with a .350 on-base percentage, Astudillo has struck out in just 3 percent of his nearly 2,600 career plate appearances. His walk rate of 3.5 percent isn't much better.

"I think he averages about 1.5 pitches per at-bat," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He takes those things out of play."

Astudillo said he's always been an aggressive hitter.

"I'm swinging the bat," he said. "I'm watching the ball — down the middle, inside, outside — and I'm swinging."

For him, an extended at-bat is taking the first pitch and then getting to work.

"Maybe one pitch to track the ball will be down the middle," he said. "That's fine. I've got two more (strikes)."

He prides himself on not chasing pitches, saying he rarely leaves the zone in a given game.

"Maybe two swings, maybe one," he said. "The others I swing in the zone. I don't like to strike out. I don't like to swing and miss."

A right-handed hitter, Astudillo said he scans the defensive alignment in both the infield and outfield before each at-bat and tries to hit the ball to the open areas.

"That's my plan every time," he said. "I watch everything. I'm confident, and I think my hands are fast. I just try to keep my swing short."

MOLITOR'S MOVIE MOMENT

In light of Kobe Bryant's surprise victory at the Academy Awards, making him the first Oscar winner with a major sports championship in his past, Twins manager Paul Molitor wasn't bitter about his own missed opportunity.

In his lone acting role, Molitor played the "Jogging Cop" in the 1995 made-for-TV film "Falling For You." Molitor had one line in the film co-starring Jennie Garth and Billy Dee Williams.

Director Eric Till was a Toronto Blue Jays fan, which led to Molitor's casting in the wake of a 1993 World Series victory, but that didn't keep the bulk of his work from ending up on the cutting room floor.

"The director did the right thing," Molitor said.

With his mind on Twins spring training, Molitor couldn't immediately recall the name of the film, which had a plot twist involving amnesia. That part he remembered.

"That's the irony," Molitor said with a laugh.

Sadly, he has long since let his Screen Actors Guild membership expire.

BRIEFLY

All-star right-hander Ervin Santana flew to New York City on Monday for a follow-up visit with hand surgeon Dr. Charles Melone. He was due to have his cast and stitches removed in the wake of Feb. 6 surgery on his right middle finger. ... Kennys Vargas has agreed on a 2018 contract at $555,000, while lefties Adalberto Mejia and Dietrich Enns will make $552,500 and the new major league minimum of $545,000, respectively. ... Catcher Mitch Garver had "no issues" with his right knee, Molitor said, in the wake of Sunday's return from injury. He is slated to back up Jason Castro on Tuesday. ... Right-hander Fernando Romero struck out the side in his only inning of work while hitting 96 mph on the stadium radar gun three times. "He was pretty filthy today," Molitor said after Romero stretched his scoreless innings streak to five. ... Rule 5 pick Tyler Kinley touched 99 mph on the radar gun in his inning of work. "He's an interesting character," Molitor said. "That arm is pretty big." ... Kyle Gibson worked the first three innings on just two hits, including a solo homer by Rhys Hoskins.