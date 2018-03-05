CURLING: Tough day for Team USA at World Juniors

Stopera and his team were not able to take advantage of scoring opportunities against Canada’s Tyler Tardi rink in a 4-2 loss Monday. Bemidji’s Graem Fenson is a member of the Stopera team.

Bear and her team lost to Canada, 8-3, and to Sweden, 9-3, on Monday to slip to 2-3 in the nine-game round robin standings. Leah Yavarow of Bemidji is a member of the Bear rink.

The American women return to the ice today with a game against China, while the men will face Sweden and Scotland.

Live scores and standings are available at www.worldcurling.org.