CURLING: Tough day for Team USA at World Juniors
ABERDEEN, Scotland -- The American teams had a rough go Monday at the 2018 World Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
The U.S. teams skipped by Madison Bear (Pardeeville, Wis.) and Andrew Stopera (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.) suffered three losses, including the first of the tournament for the American men.
Stopera and his team were not able to take advantage of scoring opportunities against Canada’s Tyler Tardi rink in a 4-2 loss Monday. Bemidji’s Graem Fenson is a member of the Stopera team.
Bear and her team lost to Canada, 8-3, and to Sweden, 9-3, on Monday to slip to 2-3 in the nine-game round robin standings. Leah Yavarow of Bemidji is a member of the Bear rink.
The American women return to the ice today with a game against China, while the men will face Sweden and Scotland.
Live scores and standings are available at www.worldcurling.org.