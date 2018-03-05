CURLING: Team Fenson suffers first Nationals loss

Persinger’s rink defeated Pete Fenson’s Bemidji team, 6-3, in a battle of undefeated teams Monday morning at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.

Fenson’s rink dropped to 3-1 after the loss and is tied for second place with Heath McCormick’s team. The Fenson team also includes Bemidji’s Alex Fenson and Mark Fenner, as well as Chisholm’s Shawn Rojeski.

In the women’s division, Beth Podoll’s Fargo team earned its first win of the championship with a 7-5 triumph over Kim Rhyme’s rink. Bemidji’s Emily Quello is a member of the Beth Podoll rink, which now stands at 1-2.

Cory Christenson’s Duluth rink and Jamie Sinclair’s St. Paul team are on top of the women’s standings with perfect 3-0 records.

Results for the final men’s draw of the night were not available at press time.

Round robin play continues through Wednesday with the top four teams advancing to the Page playoffs.

Team Fenson will face Team McCormick at noon today before meeting Scott Dunham’s rink at 8 p.m. Beth Podoll’s team will face Emily Anderson’s rink at 8 a.m. today before a 4 p.m. match with Team Sinclair.

A live webstream and live scores are available at www.usacurl.org.