Harvick dominates at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

He won the race, leading 214 of the 267 laps in the Pennzoil 400, the 39th win of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup career.

He won the first two stages and he already has mopped up 14 playoff points three races into the season.

He and his Ford Fusion have not only been dominant, right now he and the team led by crew chief Rodney Childers look unstoppable on 1.5-mile tracks such as Atlanta and Las Vegas.

"This stems back to last year when the mile and a half program got so much better at the end of the season," Harvick said after the race. "They've really put their work into it."

Kyle Busch came in second in his Toyota Camry while Kyle Larson finished third in a Chevy Camaro SS.

While that may appear to be parity among the manufacturers, the truth is Ford has looked much better across the board than the others, and with Harvick behind the wheel, it's lights out.

Harvick started the day strong, leading 72 of the first 82 laps to win Stage 1 at Las Vegas. Martin Truex Jr. was second in a Toyota with Larson third.

"The 4 (Harvick) was pretty much in his own zip code again," said Truex, last season's Las Vegas winner and overall champion.

Harvick led most of the second stage as well, ultimately winning it by 5.170 seconds.

Pole-winner Ryan Blaney was second in a Ford with Larson third.

Harvick restarted fourth after a slow pit stop and quickly dropped to fifth.

Kirt Busch spun on Lap 183, collecting Chase Elliott in the process after both had run in the top 10 most of the day. Soon after, Harvick was back in the lead.