Twins prospect Fernando Romero could be a future ace

However, you don't have to squint very hard to see the 23-year-old right-hander reaching Target Field at some point this season, maybe even during the first half. Once he arrives, the fast-rising prospect from the Dominican Republic just might stick around for, oh, the next decade or so.

"I think we have a guy that could be the Number One guy in the rotation," said Ivan Arteaga, the Double-A Chattanooga pitching coach who has worked with Romero at two minor-league levels. "He's got the potential to be very good. Whether he's in the bullpen or in the rotation, time is going to tell, but I do believe he's got the possibility to be The Guy."

Romero made just three starts in a two-year span in 2014-15 due to Tommy John surgery, followed by torn meniscus in his left knee, suffering while doing box jumps for conditioning. The past two years, however, have been highly encouraging with Romero averaging between 8.0 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings at three different levels.

He has the fastball that reaches 98 mph and sits easily in the 92-96 mph range. He has the high-80s slider that can put hitters away with two strikes. He has the mound swagger that all the great ones seem to possess.

"Great guy, and even a better ballplayer," said infield prospect Nick Gordon, Romero's teammate last season with the Lookouts. "He can get it done. He goes about his business the right way and he competes."

Best of all, in this era of pace-of-play initiatives, Romero doesn't mess around. He gets the ball back from the catcher and goes right after hitters with his high-end stuff.

"He's quick," Gordon said. "He doesn't come to play (around). He comes to get his work done, and you've got to love it."

Rated the Twins' No. 6 prospect by Baseball America, Romero showed that in his first Grapefruit League outing this spring. Facing the Baltimore Orioles' A-lineup up in Sarasota, Romero retired all six batters he faced, fanning three.

That included conquests of Jonathan Scoop, who grounded weakly to shortstop; Manny Machado, who flied to right; and Adam Jones, who couldn't pull the trigger on a two-strike slider at 88 mph.

"I've been working on just trying to get those guys out quicker," Romero said. "I've been working more on my two-seamer. It feels great to be out there and do the best I can."

A year ago, Romero had a tendency to fall off toward first base in a max-effort delivery. With Arteaga's help, he has made great strides in staying under control and taking all of his momentum toward home plate.

"He doesn't need to overthrow," Arteaga said. "He's got velo. He's got power. He just needed to understand that, which I think he did over time. Watching some video and working in the bullpen, he put a lot of effort into following the plan that we have for him."

Romero wanted to pitch again in the Dominican Winter League in order to consolidate those gains, but the Twins vetoed that plan. In part, that was due to the career-high 125 innings he threw last season in the Southern League, where a shoulder impingement landed him on the disabled list for a week or so in August.

When he came back, he wanted to pitch in the league playoffs, but the Twins vetoed that as well. When you have an arm like Romero's at your disposal, the last thing you want to do is lose sight of the big picture.

"You want to be perfect, as we should," Arteaga said. "You can't microwave a player."

Arteaga, who spent two seasons (1994-95) on the same Double-A New Haven Ravens pitching staff as new Twins pitching coach Garvin Alston, remembers the path Johan Santana took to go from Rule 5 discovery to bullpen prodigy to two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Whenever Romero masters the changeup, perhaps he could make a similar surge to the top of the Twins' rotation.

"Johan did it, and then he became The Guy for the Minnesota Twins," Arteaga said.

What does he see in Romero that prompts such praise?

"He's very smart," Arteaga said. "He's got a good memory. He's very passionate about the game, very mature for his age. He gets along with everybody. He gets along with the catchers, and the guys that play behind him want to play for him. He's a good teammate."

Arteaga stopped and smiled upon delivering that impressive checklist.

"Those," he said, "are the traits of a guy that could be a Number One."