Wie drains 35-footer for one-shot win in Singapore

Wie finished the tournament at 17-under 271 and won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in 1,365 days. A pack of four golfers finished one shot off Wie's final number only after missing chances to tie on the 18th at Sentosa Golf Club Tanjong Course in Singapore.

"It was crazy," Wie said as she accepted the winner's trophy. "I don't know what's going on right now. I'm so proud of me, my caddie and my entire team. HSBC always has a world-class event. This means a lot to me."

Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson of Canada and South Korean Jenny Shin finished at 16 under.

"I had a bunch of putts that were really close and a lot of them lipped and burned edges. It definitely hurts, but that's golf," Korda said after the 19-year-old younger sister of last week's winner, Jessica Korda, entered the final round with the lead. "There's going to be another tournament. There's going to be another feeling like this. Just have to keep going forward."

Playing one hole behind Wie on Sunday, Korda, Kang and Henderson each had opportunities to pull even with the leader. Kang missed a 20-footer to tie and Korda left an 8-footer low. Shin had already recorded on bogey on her 72nd hole of the tournament.

Sei Young Kim of South Korea ended up with 10-under 62 despite a bogey on the final hole, establishing a new course record.

It was Wie's fifth LPGA victory and first since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

"It's been a tough journey since 2014. I think it's been kind of well documented," Wie said. "You know, I've had some injuries, had a really bad year, just lost a lot of confidence. But I'm just really proud of myself for pulling myself out of it. I felt like I had a good year last year, a year where I built confidence, and I just want to keep building confidence from there. I just want to keep rising. I just want to keep playing the best I can, trying the hardest I can and trying to become the best player that I can be."