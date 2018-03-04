Hoesen scores twice as Quakes edge Loons

Chris Wondolowski had an assist and goaltender Andrew Tarbell finished with three saves for San Jose, which presented Mikael Stahre with a victory in his first game as head coach of the Earthquakes.

After San Jose jumped on top 3-0, Kevin Molino scored in the 81st minute and 85th minute for Minnesota United.

The visitors finished with a 56.4 percent to 43.6 percent edge in time of possession but were outshot 18-14, including 9-5 in shots on target. Loons goalie Matt Lampson finished with six saves.

San Jose, which needed a goal in the third minute of stoppage time to defeat Minnesota United 3-2 in the regular-season finale between the two teams in October, dominated the first half Saturday while building a 2-0 halftime lead. The Quakes outshot the Loons 14-5 before the break, including 7-2 in shots on target.

Hoesen, taking over the No. 9 role occupied last season by Costa Rican international Marco Urena, who was the third pick of the MLS expansion draft by Los Angeles FC, gave San Jose a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute. He one-timed a crossing pass from Vako into the right corner from the top of the box.

The Earthquakes made it 2-0 just a minute later thanks to a nice defensive effort from a pressing Wondolowski. The forward stole the ball in the right corner and then quickly sent a crossing pass through the goal to Vako, who tapped it into the left corner of the net for his sixth career goal.

San Jose just missed making it 3-0 six minutes later when Magnus Ericksson hit the left post with a shot.

Hoesen made it 3-0 in the 59th minute when he took a pass from Vako running into the right side of the box and then fired a shot past a diving Lampson into the left corner of the goal. It was Hoesen's fifth goal in his past seven regular-season games.

Molino finally broke through for the Loons in the 81st minute, sending a pass from Christian Ramirez in the center of the box into the left corner.

Molino then made it to 3-2 four minutes later when he turned and fired in a shot from about 5 yards above the top of the box into the right corner past a surprised Tarbell.