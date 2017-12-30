Edison will be the backup center behind Joe Berger in Sunday's regular-season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium and also could see special-teams duty. Edison played six games last season for the Bears after being an undrafted rookie in 2015.

"It'd be cool to go against some old teammates," Edison said Friday about the possibility of facing Chicago "I practiced against all of those guys last year."

McDermott, who suffered a dislocated left shoulder Dec. 23 at Green Bay, had hoped to return for the playoffs. The Vikings will move forward with long snapper Jeff Overbaugh, who was signed Tuesday.

When the Vikings had a roster spot open for an Oct. 29 game against Cleveland because of safety Andrew Sendejo's one-game suspension, Edison was called up from the practice squad. However, he wasn't active for the game and he returned to the practice squad shortly thereafter.

Berger, who started the first 15 games at right guard, will take over at center because starter Pat Elflein is out with a shoulder injury. Nick Easton, who was the starting left guard and also played center, was lost for the season against the Packers with a fractured right ankle.

That left the Vikings with no true center behind Berger. Edison will step into that role and could remain on the roster during the playoffs.