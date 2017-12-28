The Browns are 0-15 entering Sunday's regular-season finale and 1-30 since the start of last year. Fox NFL analyst Charles Davis said Shurmur, now the Vikings' offensive coordinator, did impressive work to win that many games in Cleveland.

"It's almost black humor," Davis said. "Pat won nine games in Cleveland. I mean, when you look at where they are now, he must have been doing a heck of a job there."

Davis will serve as the analyst for Minnesota's game Sunday against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the fourth Vikings game will work this season. He said Shurmur, whose Minnesota offense ranks 10th in the NFL in both scoring offense and total offense, is ready for another NFL head coaching position.

"I don't see any reason why not," Davis said. "Pat has been very creative and very flexible in what he's done. He's done a magnificent job."

Shurmur, 52, is expected to draw interest from teams next week when the usual number of head coaches have been fired. Sources said the four offensive-oriented coaches expected to be the most sought after, in no particular order, are Shurmur, New England coordinator Josh McDaniels, Philadelphia coordinator Frank Reich and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.

If the Vikings (12-3) get a first-round bye for the playoffs, NFL rules would allow Shurmur to interview for a head coaching position next week. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is prepared for Shurmur to be in the mix when jobs open.

"I think he will," Zimmer said. "I think he's done a great job, and I think he deserves another opportunity."

With the Browns, Shurmur went 4-12 in 2011 and 5-11 in 2012 before being fired when new ownership took over. He served as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator from 2013-15 and Minnesota's tight end coach for the first seven games last season before taking over as offensive coordinator when Norv Turner resigned.

"At some point, if somebody wants to sit down and visit about being the head coach, I can talk about a job that I've already done and I can talk about how I'm better since I did that job," Shurmur said Thursday. "And that's sort of what the conversation would be about."

Shurmur, though, stressed his focus now is on the Vikings. A win over the Bears would wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye. Even with a loss, Minnesota likely would finish No. 2.

"I'm not sure what a good hire you would be if you weren't focusing on the job that you have, and I think that's where I'm at," Shurmur said. "I certainly enjoyed being a head coach. There's a lot that goes into it, and I learned a lot from the first time around.

"But there's time for that. This is not like college where you have to quickly hire somebody and get to recruiting. We've got a lot of football left to play, hopefully, and that's what our focus is. And then if something like that comes down the road, you get to the business of hiring a staff and putting a team together."

In Zimmer's first three seasons as head coach, the Vikings finished 27th or worse in the league in total offense. Shurmur has revved up the attack even as the Vikings lost starting quarterback Sam Bradford for all but 1 1/2 games and top running back Dalvin Cook in Week 4. Both suffered knee injuries.

"(Shurmur's) done a really good job," Zimmer said. "He's a good guy to work with. He's smart, he's respectful, the things we talk about. It's always good. He's tough on the players when he needs to be."

Zimmer said a key for Shurmur has been tailoring the offense to the strengths of the players available. After Bradford was hurt, Shurmur adapted to backup Case Keenum, and has effectively utilized his greater mobility. After Cook was lost, Shurmur turned to Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, dubbed by the "two-headed monster" by receiver Stefon Diggs.

"(Shurmur is) good at what he does because he does a lot of studying as far as what works for his guys and what's going to put us in the best position to be successful," Diggs said.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed.

"Pat's not trying to reinvent the wheel," Rudolph said. "He just finds out what we do well, and if we can do it five or six times a game instead of one or two, then we get more cracks at it."

Of course, there's more to being a good head coach than being a top coordinator. Montario Hardesty, a running back during each of Shurmur's two seasons in Cleveland, said he was making strides with the Browns until being fired.

"When he first came in as a head coach, you could tell it was his first time doing it," said Hardesty, now an assistant at Florida Atlantic under Lane Kiffin. "He kind of had growing pains. You've got to learn to pick your spots, learn when to be more assertive and when to back off.

"But I could see that he kind of got more comfortable as he went along. I thought he got a raw deal when he was fired. I've been following what Minnesota has been doing, and it'd be a natural progression for him to get another shot. I think he's ready for it."