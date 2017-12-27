Struggling Wild get 4-2 win over Stars

Jared Spurgeon and Eric Staal added goals for Minnesota (19-15-3) and Charlie Coyle had a pair of assists as the Wild won for just the second time in six games.

Tyler Seguin and Mattias Janmark scored for the Stars (20-15-3) but it wasn't enough as Dallas saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Goaltender Ben Bishop (15-10-2) kept his team within striking distance with 27 saves.

Granlund's power-play goal at 13:08 of the second period snapped a 2-2 tie and Jason Zucker's empty-net goal with 44.2 seconds left capped the night's scoring.

Mikko Koivu's shot from right circle was deflected by Zucker off Bishop's pads to a wide-open Granlund at the back door for his eighth of the season.

With the score tied 1-1 entering the second period, Staal gave Minnesota its first lead with his team-leading 15th goal.

The Stars got the equalizer midway through the period with Minnesota' s Daniel Winnik off for slashing. Seguin's bank pass from the left circle caromed off the end wall to Janmark for a tap-in at the far post at 10:43, just 10 seconds into the power play.

Dallas was held without a shot for the first 7:01 of the game before firing eight of the next 10 in the period, including Seguin's 18th goal at 12:37.

After Stalock robbed Devin Shore on a shot from between the circles, the puck rebounded all the way to Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, who quickly found Seguin in the right circle for a redirect past a sprawling Stalock for a 1-0 Dallas lead.

The Wild solved Bishop with 40.4 seconds remaining in the opening period when Tyler Ennis' left circle shot off the rush was stopped before Coyle lifted the rebound toward the far post where Spurgeon batted it in out of mid-air.