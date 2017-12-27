The Vikings on Tuesday, Dec. 26, signed Overbaugh to replace Kevin McDermott, who suffered a dislocated left shoulder last Saturday at Green Bay. McDermott will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, but could be back for the playoffs.

To make room on the roster for Overbaugh, the Vikings placed guard Nick Easton on injured reserve. Easton's season was declared over after he suffered a fractured ankle against the Packers.

Overbaugh, who was undrafted out of San Diego State in 2016, was brought to Winter Park for a workout Tuesday along with veteran Justin Drescher. Overbaugh said he knew it would be tough competition with Drescher, who had played for New Orleans from 2010-16 and for eight games earlier this season for Arizona.

"Absolutely,'' Overbaugh said. "Justin is a tremendous snapper and clearly he's a veteran in this league.''

At San Diego State, Overbaugh was a perfect 409 of 409 on snap attempts in 53 career games and was named the top specialist at the Senior Bowl following his senior season of 2015. Overbaugh spent 2016 in training camp for the Los Angeles Rams, was with Denver during the last offseason and with Chicago last summer in training camp.

Overbaugh got into one preseason game with the Bears. He insists he won't be nervous snapping against them in his first NFL regular-season action.

"I'm not too concerned about that in any way,'' Overbaugh said. "Being that it's at home will definitely help.''

Overbaugh said he hasn't discussed anything with the Vikings about how long he might be needed. A source has said McDermott's injury won't require surgery, his arm will be a sling this week and there is optimism about him being ready for the playoffs.

Overbaugh is a native of Santa Fe, N.M., who moved to Alaska when he was 4. He attended Service High School in Anchorage before going to San Diego State.

Playoff scenario

While Philadelphia (13-2) has clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, it would take a stunning turn of events for Minnesota to not be No. 2.

The only way the Vikings won't be No. 2 is if they lose to the Bears, Carolina (11-4) wins at Atlanta, New Orleans (11-4) loses or ties at Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) lose or tie against San Francisco. Playoff seeds Nos. 1 and 2 both get first-round byes.

Newman back to second

When Pittsburgh released linebacker James Harrison last Saturday, it left Vikings cornerback Terence Newman, 39, as the NFL's oldest defensive player.

Newman, though, lost that distinction after three days when New England on Tuesday signed Harrison, also 39. Newman, born Sept. 4, 1978, is four months younger than Harrison, born May 4, 1978.