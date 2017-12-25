Eagles quarterback Nick Foles looked shaky but improved to 2-0 since Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL. Foles went 19 of 38 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Eagles improved to 13-2 overall and 7-0 at home. The Eagles conclude the regular season on Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles were also 13-2 in 2004 when they advanced to the Super Bowl.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr finished 15 of 29 for 140 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Raiders, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention, fell to 6-9.

The Eagles went ahead 7-0 when Foles tossed a screen pass to running back Jay Ajayi and he proceeded to scamper 17 yards into the end zone with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter. Foles guided the offense on an efficient 11-play, 58-yard drive in 6:16 that resulted in Ajayi's first career receiving touchdown.

Carr connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper on a 63-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7 with 12:36 remaining in the first half. Cooper's double move fooled cornerback Jalen Mills and he ran wide open down the sideline into the end zone.

The Eagles failed to take advantage of a late drive as their drive stalled at Oakland's 15-yard line. Still, they had a chance to go ahead 10-7 but Elliott—who had been 24 of 28—shanked a 33-yarder.

Oakland went ahead 10-7 when Giorgio Tavecchio booted a 25-yard field goal to cap an eight-play, 69-yard drive to open the third quarter.

A bizarre sequence of plays late in the third produced three turnovers—the Raiders turning the ball over twice on an interception by Carr and a fumble by running back Marshawn Lynch along with Ajayi fumbling the ball.

The Eagles turned Lynch's fumble into a 35-yard field goal by Elliott and a tie game at 10 with 2:13 left.

Ronald Darby's interception—the fifth takeaway by the Eagles in the second half—set up the Eagles with possession at their own 47 and 54 seconds left.

Derek Barnett scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery as time expired for a late score.

NOTES: Eagles OL Stefen Wisniewski was inactive with a knee injury. ... Raiders LT Donald Penn had surgery last week on his right foot and was placed on injured reserve. Penn had started 170 straight games dating to the 2007 season. ... TheEagles retired former LB Trent Cole's No. 58 in a halftime ceremony. Cole played for the Eagles from 2005-14 and still ranks second in franchise history with 85.5 sacks. ... Raiders WR Amari Cooper returned after missing the last two weeks with an injured ankle. ... Dannell Ellerbe earned his first career start for the Eagles at MLB. ... Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz joined the team on crutches at midfield for the pre-game coin toss.