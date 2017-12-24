Vikings WR Diggs elicits Lambeau toast for game's only TD

Barr expected a hostile reception because of his Oct. 15 hit that broke Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' collarbone and kept him out for seven games. Barr was not fined or penalized for the hit, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy called it an "illegal act" the following day.

There were a few innocent signs about Barr in the stands Saturday, including one that read, "Barr Gets Coal for Xmas." But Barr said he didn't notice any signs or hear anything hostile directed at him.

"It was just another game," he said. "I thought the fans were great today."

A replay, though, showed an object coming out of the stands after Diggs caught a 4-yard touchdown from Case Keenum to put Minnesota up 10-0 late in the first quarter. It apparently was tossed after Diggs ran into the tunnel after his score and then jogged back toward the field.

"They threw a beer at me," Diggs said. "He missed me. ... I just saw it hit the ground, but it's all good."

Diggs pointed to the stands after the object was thrown. He insisted it didn't bother him.

"I scored a touchdown," he said. "It's cool. Obviously, they were frustrated about (Saturday's game). I'm here to do my job and score some touchdowns. If you're going to waste your good beer — I don't drink but I'm pretty sure you're going to have a great time wasting it."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called the incident "unfortunate." He then quipped, "Should have given him one to drink."

Diggs scored the only touchdown of the game. Keenum found him in the deep left corner of the end zone, and Diggs used some fancy footwork to get both feet down.

"It was a great ball in the back of the end zone," said Diggs, who had a game-high five receptions for 60 yards. "He threw it away from the (defender) and I just tried to make a play for Case and get my feet in. I kind of just felt where I was at."