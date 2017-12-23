Mason's 3-point shooting leads Gophers to 35-point win

Despite playing without their starting point guard for most of the second half, the Gophers trudged ahead and walloped Florida Atlantic 95-60 at Williams Arena.

Before the injury, Mason scored 17 points. He came in averaging 13.9 points per game. Saturday's effort came two days after he hit four 3-pointers against Oral Roberts.

Though he served as the Gophers' offensive catalyst, Mason's first contribution came on defense. He picked up a steal on the first possession of the game.

Michael Hurt, who started in place of Dupree McBrayer for the second consecutive game, then scored the first basket of the game on the ensuing possession. Hurt finished with eight points, two rebounds and two blocks.

But it was Mason who gave the Gophers a jolt that they turned into a 21-point lead. Mason hit two 3-pointers in the first three minutes. He finished the first half with five 3-pointers.

Freshman guard Jamir Harris joined the 3-point shooting spree. He made two perimeter shots in the first half, one of which gave Minnesota a 28-7 lead less than 10 minutes into play.

The Gophers shot 44 percent from beyond the arc.

While Minnesota found offensive success, the Owls struggled to score. Florida Atlantic missed all eight shots it took over the five-minute period in which the Gophers gained their 21-point lead.

Fortunately for the Owls, Minnesota's recent defensive struggles defending the perimeter returned midway through the first half.

Florida Atlantic guard Justin Massey turned in back-to-back 3-pointers, bringing the Owls within 33-14. Later, an Amir Coffey foul turned into a four-point play for Florida Atlantic to make it a 44-29 game with 4:34 left in the first half.

But the Gophers grabbed a 53-31 halftime lead as the Owls made only one of their last eight shots.

Florida Atlantic scored the first bucket of the second half, but Minnesota took over from there. A Murphy dunk followed by a Coffey 3-pointer gave the Gophers a 28-point lead with 17:07 left in regulation.

Then Mason went down as the Williams Arena crowd fell silent. He could not put any weight on his left leg while he was helped to the locker room.

The Gophers soon ruled out Mason, an All-Big Ten guard last season, for the rest of the game.

Freshman guard Isaiah Washington replaced him and immediately scored. The Gophers continued to add to their lead, which reached 40 points multiple times late in the second half.

Despite missing most of the second half, Mason led the Gophers in scoring. Jordan Murphy finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, his 14th consecutive double-double. It's the longest double-double streak in the nation.

Gerdarius Troutman led the Owls with 18 points.

Minnesota (11-3) will get a week off before it faces Harvard on Dec. 30 at Williams Arena.