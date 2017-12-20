While Bateman had pledged to be in Minnesota's 2018 recruiting class back in June, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound playmaker was climbing Georgia's high school record book and garnering more attention throughout the fall and into winter. After he finished fifth all time in the state with 1,573 receiving yards in a season, he was bumped from a three- to a four-star recruit.

Other schools came calling, trying to sway him in their direction. Tennessee and South Carolina offered in mid-December. Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs, who will play in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, visited Bateman and offered a scholarship, too. Texas A&M, and its new national championship-winning coach Jimbo Fisher, offered a few days ago.

Bateman didn't waver and signed a letter of intent with Minnesota early Wednesday morning. He is a headliner in a 25-player Gophers class considered one of the best-rated the U has had since online recruiting rankings began in 2000.

"I told y'all I wasn't going ANYWHERE!," Bateman tweeted Wednesday.

It wasn't that easy on Fleck. "It was constant panic," he admitted. "Six-month panic, six-month worry."

Fleck said his wife, Heather, tried to put him at ease. Fleck recalled, "He's gotta go somewhere. If he gets offered by X, Y, Z, I'm sure he's gonna go. Why wouldn't he?"

At some point during the process, Bateman tried to abate Fleck's consternation. "He got to us and said, 'Coach, listen, for the 15th time, I'm not going anywhere. Do you trust me?' "

The tables had turned. "Usually I'm the one asking that," Fleck said. "I said, 'Yeah. I sure do.' And that was the last time I asked him."

Bateman, a shooting guard, also had basketball offers from Penn State and Virginia Tech. But his true love has been football, and when he attended a Gophers camp in Georgia in June. Fleck offered him a scholarship.

"He goes, 'Perfect. I want to commit,' " Fleck recalled. "Then you start to think, 'That was too easy. That was a little too easy. Now what is going on?' "

During the fall, Bateman received offers from Mississippi, Central Florida and Virginia Tech, which matched its basketball offer.

In October, Bateman told the Pioneer Press he was maintaining his commitment to Minnesota and planned to sign in December. "I want to be a part of something special at Minnesota," he said.

Days after Bateman's official visit to Minneapolis in early December, Bateman acknowledged offers from Tennessee and South Carolina, tweeting that he was "blessed to receive" them. But he fell silent about the Georgia offer on Dec. 10.

Then four days later he tweeted, "I will NOT be visiting UGA this weekend. I will be ROWING my pen across my (national letter of intent) Dec 20th"

When Bateman's letter was approved by the U's compliance staff Wednesday, Fleck soon gave credit to Gophers defensive backs coach Mo Linguist, who recruits the state of Georgia. More scholarship recruits (five) came from the Peach State than any other in the 2018 class; Minnesota and Florida were next with four apiece.

"I hope all of you appreciate what has happened here (Wednesday), especially with these kids from Georgia, who had multiple SEC offers, in-state offers," Fleck said. "It's very difficult to get them up here, but Mo Linguist has established relationships down there for years. That is one of the reasons why he was hired. And these young people love him, absolutely love him."

Linguist joined Fleck at Minnesota last January, after a year at Mississippi State and two at Iowa State. When Bateman was officially in the Gophers class, Linguist beamed with pride, and likely relief, within the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex.

"I wish I was down there with him right now," Linguist said in a video posted online. "I would hug him. I would pick him up. I would give him a big kiss on the cheek and tell him how much I loved him. I'm so proud of this kid for what he went through in terms of staying true to this class."