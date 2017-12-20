That's because, after returning home last week from a week-long, three-game West Coast road trip, the Wild managed only six goals in their previous four games.

After finishing second in NHL scoring last season with an average of 3.20 goals a game, the Wild are tied for 16th this season at 2.90 entering Wednesday's games.

Wild forwards have been so inactive, defenseman Matt Dumba scored the team's final three goals last week.

"We have a lot of forwards that are in a slump," coach Bruce Boudreau said before Tuesday's game. "(We) aren't scoring five goals and six goals like we did an awful lot last year."

They've scored six goals four times this season, but until Tuesday, they hadn't done it since Nov. 16. And they scored two goals or fewer in seven of their past eight games. Offensive has been an issue.

Eric Staal led the way in Ottawa with a pair of goals, but two other goal-scorers were especially noteworthy: Mikko Koivu put one in the net for the first time in 25 games, and Chris Stewart scored his second goal in 26 games.

"I was happy that some guys that hadn't been having too much luck finally scored goals," Boudreau said after Tuesday's game. "It's always nice when they can gain some confidence by doing that."

"You know, six goals would be nice every night," goaltender Alex Stalock said. "That was awesome. We went back and looked at some things that we wanted to fix, and it worked out tonight. It was super effective, so hopefully we can keep that going."

Boudreau was especially happy for Koivu, who was struggling through an 11-game pointless streak, the longest of his 13-year career.

"You could see, like, the air coming out of a balloon," Boudreau said. "We had talked. ... It gets tougher (as it goes on). You start to put pressure on yourself. I'm hoping this is a jump start for him."

And a jump start for the Wild as they head into a two-game series in the Sunshine State: Friday against the Florida Panthers and Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"It's the start of the week for us," Staal said. "We get two opportunities down in Florida against some good teams. ... Hopefully tack on two wins before the Christmas break. We want to be heading in the right direction. It's a great opportunity the rest of this trip to finish strong."