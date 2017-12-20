Gophers basketball hopes time off did defense some good

Specifically, he talked with them about their struggles covering the 3-point line.

A year ago, the Gophers surprised all of college basketball with a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament secured by a field goal defense and 3-point defense that ranked best in the Big Ten.

The Gophers only allowed four opponents to make double-digit treys last season. Six of Minnesota's 12 foes this season have done it.

"Our 3-point field goal defense has really been bad," Pitino said. "Our 2-point defense has actually been pretty good. So we really focused on getting better there, and guys have been very coachable and willing to learn and willing to get better. It's been a good break, but now we get back at it."

When the Gophers (9-3) play host to Oral Roberts (4-10) on Thursday night, Dec. 21, at Williams Arena, 10 days will have passed since their last, uninspired outing, a one-point win over Drake.

That near disaster culminated a tough schedule that included seven games in 18 days and left the Gophers with three losses.

"It was really hard," Pitino said. "It's hard to get better (when you're playing that much). You're kind of surviving when you play that type of schedule. It was good for us. It reveals what you have to get better at. But it is hard to get better."

After holding teams to .309 percent shooting beyond the arc last season, the Gophers are allowing .384 this season, second-worst in the 14-team Big Ten.

"Last year, one of the biggest things that kept us in games was defending the 3-point line," sophomore forward Michael Hurt said. "This year we're over-helping and then guys are getting open 3s. ... Just cutting down on that will be huge."

Three more nonconference games remain for the Gophers, who play two of them in the next three days, also hosting Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

For now, they'll do so as an unranked team after falling out of the top 25 following their 16-point loss at Arkansas.

"I don't think it's too big of an incentive to get back in the top 25," forward Davonte Fitzgerald said. "It'd be great if we could, but I don't think it's too big a deal. I think our goals are just to finish atop the Big Ten."

Added Pitino: "I think rankings are really stupid the first two months."

So instead of concerning themselves with that, Pitino and the Gophers returned for practices last week focused on fixing their most blatant issue, 3-point defense.

"We stressed a lot of things," Pitino said, "but that was the most glaring weakness from the defensive part of it."