The Loons said Monday they will play at Portland in the Timbers' home opener on April 14.

The season opener in San Jose will be at 9:30 p.m. CT. Other kickoff times have not been released. The full MLS schedule is expected to be released in January.

The Loons, 10-18-6 in 2017, made their MLS debut in a 5-1 loss at Portland last March.

WILFS IN ON NASHVILLE

The Wilf family will get into Major League Soccer after all.

The Vikings owners are a part of billionaire John Ingram's accepted bid to bring an MLS expansion franchise to Nashville, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday morning. The news is expected to become official during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in Nashville.

In 2014, the Wilfs made public their bid to bring an MLS expansion franchise to U.S. Bank Stadium but lost out to former UnitedHeath Group CEO Bill McGuire's group, which owns Minnesota United. United was then in the lower-level North American Soccer League and expressed plans to build a soccer-specific stadium that is in line with MLS preferences for startup teams.

As expected minority owners in Nashville's structure, the Wilfs could be counted on to bring their experience in managing a sports franchise as well as how to navigate building a stadium. Nashville has plans to build a 27,500-seat, $250 million stadium on fairgrounds south of downtown. On Monday, a Nashville judge dismissed a lawsuit against the city that sought to stop plans for the stadium.

Nashville was one of four finalists for two additional spots in the league. The other candidates remain Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit. The prospects were in New York last week for meetings with the MLS board of governors to discuss expansion proposals. McGuire took part in the meetings.

In 2019, Minnesota United will move into Allianz Field, its new 19,000-seat, $200-million stadium in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood.