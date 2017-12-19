Carson Wentz, Adam Thielen named NFL Pro Bowlers

Wentz, a second-year quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Thielen, a fourth-year wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, were among those named to the NFC team's starting roster. Wentz played high school football at Bismarck (N.D.) Century and college football at North Dakota State. Thielen played high school football at Detroit Lakes (Minn.) and college football at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Wentz, of course, won't be able to play in the Jan. 28 game in Orlando, Fla., because of his torn ACL.

In 13 games, Wentz completed 265 of 440 passes for 3,296 yards, a franchise-record and a NFL-leading 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Prior to his season-ending injury, Wentz was being touted for most valuable player consideration in the NFL.

In 14 games, Thielen has caught 83 passes for 1,191 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards.

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta; Adam Thielen*, Minnesota; Michael Thomas, New Orleans; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona.

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Dallas; Trent Williams*, Washington; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia.

Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia; Brandon Scherff, Washington.

Center: Alex Mack*, Atlanta; Travis Frederick, Dallas.

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Philadelphia; Jimmy Graham, Seattle.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Philadelphia; Russell Wilson, Seattle; Drew Brees, New Orleans.

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Los Angelse Rams; Alvin Kamara, New Orleands; Mark Ingram, New Orleands.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco.

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence*, Dallas; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans.

Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Gerlad McCoy, Tampa Bay.

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Arizona; Ryan Kerrigan*, Washington; Anthony Barr, Minnesota.

Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Minnesota; Patrick Peterson*, Arizona; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Darius Shay, Detroit.

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seattle.

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, New York Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia.

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Los Angeles Rams.

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Los Angeles Rams.

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Los Angeles Rams.

Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Arizona.

* Indicates starter

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers.

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Pittsburgh; Taylor Lewan*, Tennessee; Donald Penn, Oakland.

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Oakland; David DeCastro*, Pittsburgh; Richie Incognito, Buffalo.

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh; Rodney Hudson, Oakland.

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City; Rob Gronkowski, New England.

Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Pittsburgh; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo.

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, New England; Philip River, Los Angeles Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh.

Fullback: James Develin*, New England.

Defense

Defense end: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jacksonville; Khalil Mack, Oakland.

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Cincinnati; Jurrell Casey*, Tennessee; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville.

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver; Jadeveon Clowney*, Houston; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore.

Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Baltimore; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh.

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jacksonville; Jalen Ramsey*, Jacksonville; Aqib Talib, Denver; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers.

Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Baltimore.

Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Miami; Michah Hyde, Buffalo.

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee.

Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Pittsburgh.

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Kansas City.

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England.

* Indicates starter