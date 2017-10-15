Galaxy defeat Minnesota to win final home game

Los Angeles was able to get a win in its final home game of the season at the StubHub Center, defeating Minnesota United FC 3-0.

If the Galaxy had lost, they would have tied the Major League Soccer record for the fewest home wins in a season, which was set in 2001 by the Tampa Bay Mutiny, who went 2-10-2 that year.

But the Galaxy (8-8-17, 32 points) had Alessandrini, who struck early in the match by putting a cross-goal shot in the back of the net in the 11th minute. It was Alessandrini's 12th goal of the season.

Alessandrini wasn't done. The 28-year-old centered a pass and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos used his head to knock the Galaxy's second goal in the 22nd minute. The goal, which bounced off the goal's crossbar and crossed the line, was confirmed by video replay. It was dos Santos' first goal of the year.

Then Alessandrini, who seemed to be involved in every major play of the match, came close to a second goal in the 67th minute when, off a free kick, he powered a shot that was barely deflected away by United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Again, Alessandrini would not be denied. In stoppage time, he was able to break away and blast a shot past Shuttleworth for his second goal of the game and 13th of the season.

It was the Galaxy's second win in the team's last 18 games. Los Angeles has gone 2-4-12 since June.

Minnesota (10-6-17, 36 points), which had been playing well of late, is 4-2-3 in the team's last nine games.

Two yellow cards were given in the match. In the 44th minute, United defender Jerome Thiesson was shown the yellow. Galaxy defender Michael Ciani was shown a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

The Major League Soccer season wraps up next weekend. The Galaxy travel to Texas to take on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. And Minnesota will play the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.