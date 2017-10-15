Quarterback Croft appears to be Gophers' choice vs. Illinois

That is, if the redshirt sophomore from Rockford, Ill., continues to rebuild the trust he damaged during a three-week, two-game suspension for undisclosed reasons.

"I'll talk to you about it later in the week. I'm sure I will have a decision made," Fleck said in his postgame news conference late Saturday night. "It's something that I have to think about as a head football coach. I've got to do what's best to give those guys in that locker room a chance to win."

Croft's playmaking helped the Gophers' offense score 21 points to pressure the No. 18 Spartans, who escaped with a 30-27 victory at TCF Bank Stadium. With the Gophers trailing 23-6 after three quarters, Croft's athleticism to scramble and step up in the pocket helped produce drives that culminated in three touchdown passes to receiver Tyler Johnson.

On the last scoring drive, Croft had a nifty 20-yard scramble, where he faked out Spartans cornerback Justin Layne to gain an additional 14 yards. He then stepped up in the pocket and was able throw a check-down pass to Shannon Brooks for a 22-yard gain. He capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Johnson with one minute remaining.

On their second TD connection, Croft moved forward in the pocket and found Johnson on a shallow crossing route for a 17-yard score.

All of it left Spartans coach Mark Dantonio shaking his head and yelling into his headset after the third Minnesota touchdown. "All of a sudden we couldn't stop (Johnson) and we couldn't stop (Croft's) scrambles," Dantonio said.

Croft, who had not played since the first half against Oregon State on Sept. 9, completed 8 of 14 passes for 131 yards, along with five rushes for 43 yards, in the fourth quarter. His rushing numbers took a hit with two sacks for minus-12 yards, including one on a fumbled low snap that he recovered.

Croft finished 11 for 20 passing for 163 yards and three TDs—all career highs—and a first-half interception when a Spartan hit his elbow during his throwing motion.

Dantonio, whose Spartans improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten, said he thought Croft might play Saturday and concluded he "played very well."

Fleck had remained steadfast in sticking with Conor Rhoda for his sixth consecutive start after two turnovers inside Purdue's 25-yard line contributed to the Gophers' 31-17 loss in West Lafayette, Ind., last week.

Fleck said he and his staff discussed Friday reinserting Croft into part of games. That happened after Rhoda went 5 for 12 for 53 yards and committed mistakes on three consecutive drives in the first half. Croft came on for the final two drives before the halftime break.

After Michigan State fumbled on Minnesota's first punt, the Gophers took over at the Spartans' 3 in the first quarter. After a 34-minute thunderstorm delay, Rhoda fumbled the snap on first down, resulting in a 4-yard loss. Rhoda then threw two incomplete passes, and Gophers had to settle for a field goal.

"We need a touchdown," Fleck said. "We can't kick field goals against the No. 21 team in the country."

On the next drive, Rhoda tried to hand off to Shannon Brooks, who was in motion. They fumbled it, and Michigan State quickly cashed in with a touchdown to take a 10-3 lead.

"There's a little bit of a brain disconnect at one point—can't have those," Fleck said. "I've got to coach way better. But that ball is not supposed to be handed off at all."

Rhoda then went down to a knee on a lower but manageable snap from center Jared Weyler on second and 5. The bizarre loss of yardage set up a third-and-11 situation.

"Second and 5 for our offense is way more manageable," said Fleck, who also mentioned how a separate motion wasn't initiated but required on another play, "which we've got to know."

Fleck said he has seen a change in Croft since he was reinstated from his suspension Oct. 3.

"I would say that I've seen a difference," Fleck said. "I think it's been too early to say we've seen a big difference because trust is built over a long period of time. It's not built on, 'OK, I won't do that.' Trust is very hard to gain and very easy to lose. That is going to be a process as we continue to go forward."

Croft said the suspension taught him to "grow every day and just work on that."

But Fleck saw what Croft could do on the field against the Spartans.

"He can create," Fleck said. "He can take a broken play and get out of there. He can make the throws. But again, doing the right things—academically, athletically, socially and spiritually—I will never budge from that."