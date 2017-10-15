The Packers took an even bigger blow than a divisional loss, losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers midway through the first quarter after a hit from linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers reportedly fractured his collarbone and could miss the rest of the season.

The Vikings defense held the Packers to just 227 yards of total offense, shutting down the Green Bay offense with fourth-year backup Brett Hundley under center.

"I think (Rodgers) is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. You never want to see a guy get injured," Vikings defensive end Brian Robison said. "You want to compete against the best, so obviously we want to compete against him. That is still a very good Green Bay football team we were able to get a win against."

Harrison Smith took particular advantage of Hundley's inexperience, recording 1½ sacks, two pass defenses and an interception.

"He is a monster," Minnesota defensive end Everson Griffen said. "Hitman Harry is smart and deliberate. He is going to come down as the best safety in the league. I love having him in the back end because I always know he is going to give me more time to rush."

Smith credited Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme for his big day.

"It's fun because I get to play all over," Smith said. "Zim's creative... whatever my assignment is, I try to execute it. He puts us in a position to win."

Minnesota turned three turnovers into 10 points, and a Trae Waynes interception late in the fourth quarter sealed Green Bay's fate.

"Obviously, any time you can win a division game at home, it's always good," Zimmer said. "I thought our guys played with a lot of fight, a lot of heart."

In his fourth start of the season, Case Keenum completed 24 of his 38 pass attempts for 239 yards while depending on an offense without injured wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Adam Thielen continued to prove to be a trusted target for Keenum, as the Detroit Lakes, Minn., native led the team with nine receptions for 97 yards. Tight end Kyle Rudolph added five catches for 47 yards, and Laquon Treadwell caught three passes for 51 yards.

Running back Jerick McKinnon built on his increasing workload by rushing for 69 yards and adding 30 yards on five catches. He found the endzone twice, once on a second quarter screen pass from Keenum and again later that frame on a 3-yard run.

"I'm just trying to make plays for my team," McKinnon said. "Whenever my number is called, I try to take advantage of what the coaches are giving me."

McKinnon's rushing score was a bit of redemption for him. His fumble was returned 63 yards by Clay Matthews and set up a Davante Adams touchdown reception that tied the game at 7-7.

"The fumble was not good, especially at that point in the game," Zimmer said. "I thought we had a chance to get in scoring position, then we fumble and give it back and they end up scoring.

"But, you know, Jerick did a nice job. He caught the ball well today, he ran the ball good... there's still some things we have to correct with him, as with a lot of our guys, but it's always good correcting after wins."

The result brought both teams to 4-2 records on the season, with Minnesota holding an advantage thanks to Sunday's rivalry win.