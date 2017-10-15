Backup plan is a winner for Vikings

The Packers lost Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone and subsequently lost 23-10 to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Odds are the Packers' game plan didn't revolve around Brett Hundley taking snaps behind center.

Vikings fans can relate.

Ever since Teddy Bridgewater shredded a knee and Sam Bradford tweaked his, fans have endured the likes of Shaun Hill and Case Keenum filling in.

But now after four weeks of Keenum starting, the Vikings are identifying ways of playing to his strengths such as calling midrange passes in between zones of coverage.

That wasn't the case with Hundley, the one-time UCLA star, who hastily entered after Rodgers was hit by linebacker Anthony Barr on a pass attempt in the first quarter and had his passing shoulder driven into the turf. Rodgers, who also broke his collarbone in a 2013 game against the Chicago Bears, walked off the field under his own power, but was taken to the locker room for X-rays and did not return. The Packers later tweeted that Rodgers could miss the rest of the regular season.

That left Hundley to shoulder the burden. Whether it was his own inexperience, the Packers' lack of any name running talent to ease the load, a M*A*S*H unit at offensive line or a Vikings defense that smelled blood in the water, Green Bay found out what a lot of teams do when it's time to turn to the second string at sport's most important position.

They lose.

Now, all of a sudden, the Vikings' quarterback problems don't seem as dire as they were a few weeks ago. Bradford has had several weeks to rest his troubled knee and Bridgewater is slated to come off the physically unable to perform list as early as today and, feasibly, could be game-ready in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Keenum, who completed 24 of 38 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown Sunday, is developing into a dependable signal-caller capable of delivering a big win.

"Everybody has a lot of confidence in Case," said running back Jerick McKinnon, who gained 69 yards on 16 carries and scored his third touchdown in two weeks since Dalvin Cook went down with a knee injury. "There's no dropoff. We're comfortable no matter who starts at any position, that's the good thing about this team."

The Vikings and Packers are tied atop the NFC North Division at 4-2, a game in front of Detroit and two up on Chicago.

It's the Packers' title chances that now appear to be in jeopardy. Hundley, who was 18-for-33 for 157 yards and three interceptions, gives little confidence he can impersonate Matt Flynn and buy time until Rodgers gets healthy. Except for a two-minute drive against a prevent defense, Hundley struggled to avoid the rush (he was sacked four times) and throw anything more than a checkdown pass. Nor did he use his feet much in turning upfield, something that made him dangerous in college.

Vikings defenders, however, would not say afterward that they sensed a momentum shift once Hundley entered the game.

"I just went out there and stuck to the game plan, whatever game plan my coach gave me," said defensive end Everson Griffen, who recorded a sack for the sixth consecutive game. "We stuck to the plan and got (Hundley) on the ground a few times."

Harrison Smith, Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes all picked off Hundley.

"We stayed on course, doing what we do and being aggressive and trying to get turnovers and get the offense back on the field," Rhodes said characterizing the defense after Rodgers' injury.

Smith, who also had 1.5 sacks, said his teammates all respected Hundley's ability.

"He's an athletic kid and threw a great back shoulder (pass) to Jordy, and he can run and escape," the All-Pro safety said. "Rodgers is the best, but we still have to go out there and contain and play sound football."

The Vikings did that Sunday and now, for this week at least, appear to be in the catbird's seat in the division.