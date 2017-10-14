Scott's rushing leads No. 21 Michigan State over Minnesota

The Spartans built a 23-6 lead after three quarters but Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft threw a trio of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to wide receiver Tyler Johnson to make things interesting.

Leading 17-6 at the half, the Spartans extended the lead to 23-6 heading into the fourth quarter on a pair of Matt Coghlin field goals. Minnesota closed the gap to 10 when Scott fumbled at the Michigan State 27 with 12:45 left and Croft hit Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown two plays later.

The Spartans responded immediately, however, when Connor Heyward received the ensuing kickoff at the goal line and returned it 55 yards to the Minnesota 45-yard line. Just four plays later, Scott carried in from six yards for his second touchdown of the game to restore Michigan State's 17-point cushion.

Croft wasn't done, though, connecting with Johnson from 17 yards out with 4:55 to play and again from 9 yards, capping a 10-play, 73-yard drive to pull the Gophers within a field goal with 1:06 to play.

The Spartans were in a giving mood early, but the Gophers mostly squandered Michigan State's generous gift.

After the Gophers held Michigan State on its first possession, punter Jake Hartbarger's fumbled snap, and the ensuing scramble for the ball, resulted in a Minnesota first down at the Spartans' 3-yard line. The struggling Gophers' offense, however, failed to capitalize, losing 4 yards and settling for an Emmit Carpenter 25-yard field goal.

Michigan State tied it on Coghlin's 42-yard field goal and added to its lead two plays later when Minnesota turned the ball over deep in its own territory. On second-and-10 from the 15-yard line, Shannon Brooks coughed up the football and Michigan State recovered at the 8-yard line.

Two plays later running back Madre London's 3-yard touchdown and a Coghlin extra point gave the Spartans a 10-3 lead with 6:25 to go in the first quarter.

Minnesota trimmed the lead on the Spartans' next possession when safety Duke McGhee intercepted Brian Lewerke's pass at the Michigan State 34-yard line. Once again, though, Minnesota was limited to a 47-yard Carpenter field goal with 2:34 remaining.

Scott's 24-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter capped six-play, 62-yard drive in 3:24 to lift the Spartans to a 17-6 lead at the half.

NOTES: Former Spartan Pat Shurmur served as honorary captain for Saturday's game. Shurmur, a four-year letterwinner (83, 85-87) at Michigan State, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. ... Minnesota was without starting S Antoine Winfield Jr. for a second straight week because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Gophers' Sept. 30 loss to Maryland. ... Michigan State starting RG David Beedle missed his third straight game Saturday and was replaced by freshman Kevin Jarvis.