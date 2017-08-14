AMATEUR BASEBALL: Blue Ox crowned region champs

“That’s the goal we had at the beginning of the season,” player-manager Matt Baier said. “(It) was to get back to where we were last year and we’re staying on pace.”

The Blue Ox entered the Region 10C tournament as the top seed and came away with the region title after Saturday’s championship. Bemidji had already clinched a state tournament berth before Saturday’s game by virtue of reaching the championship round.

Crookston defeated the Moorhead Miners 3-2 in extra innings earlier in the day to clinch a berth in the state tournament. The Reds would have needed two wins over Bemidji to win the region crown.

“That might have taken a little wind out of their sails,” Baier said of the Reds’ extended win over Moorhead. “That’s a tough road for them to come back. They would have had to beat us twice so we knew we were sitting in the driver’s seat.”

Bemidji took an early 5-0 lead after plating two runs in the second inning and three in the third. Each team tallied a run in the seventh and eighth innings until Crookston managed another run in the ninth to narrow the gap to four runs. But it was too little, too late as the Blue Ox sealed the win.

“We went out there and we did what we needed to do,” Baier said. “We had good pitching performances. Ben Thoma started the game and threw well…. The bats were going and we had a lot of baserunners. We scored seven runs but we had a lot of runners left on base so we definitely had more opportunities to score.”

Thoma pitched seven innings to earn the win on the mound, striking out seven and giving up only one run on three hits. Thomas Revering allowed two runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

Meanwhile, Cody Benson went 3-for-5 to lead Bemidji at the plate.

As a region champion, the Blue Ox will receive a first-round bye in the 48-team state tournament while Crookston will start a round earlier as runner-up.

The state tournament, hosted by Green Isle, Hamburg and Norwood Young America, begins Friday, Aug. 18. Bemidji, though, will not play its first game until Sunday, Aug. 27. The Blue Ox will meet the winner of Fort Ripley and Blue Earth at 2:30 p.m. that day in Hamburg to begin their tournament. The state championship game will be played on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Baier says he is looking forward to another opportunity to play among some of the best teams the state has to offer.

“(Town team) baseball is very rich down there in south and central Minnesota,” Baier said. “The fan bases, the crowds, the attendance, the atmosphere -- it’s totally different than a lot of the places up in northern Minnesota. It’s fun to get the whole team down there so they all can experience that.”