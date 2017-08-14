AUTO RACING: Speedway races rained out

Next Sunday, Aug. 20, will be a regular race night with "Kids Box Car" racing added to the show.

Kids are invited to create their favorite race car out of cardboard boxes and bring them to the track. During intermission, the box car racers will go down onto the front straight and race their creations. All kids 12 and under are invited to enjoy the thrill of racing on the track.

The following Sunday, Aug. 27, is Track Championship night and the final regular season race with season points champions crowned in each class. Many of the six classes are still up for grabs in very tight points races to be decided in the next two weeks. The racing season ends at Bemidji Speedway on Sept. 23-24 with the 38th Paul Bunyan Stampede.