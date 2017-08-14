nationally-televised games. That's believed to be a new team record. The Wolves will play on ESPN nine times, including their season opener at San Antonio on Oct. 18, seven times on TNT, including their Christmas Day match-up with the Lakers in Los Angeles and eight times on NBA TV.

The Timberwolves even have a game on ABC, when Golden State's lone trip to Minnesota receives the national spotlight on March 11.

A game to circle that won't be televised nationally is Oct. 20, when the Wolves open the newly-renovated Target Center with their home opener against the Jazz and former Timberwolves' guard Ricky Rubio, who Minnesota traded to Utah this summer.

Rubio tweeted "#TheReturn" on Monday night, shortly after the schedule was revealed.

Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson will make their returns to Chicago on Feb. 9, a game that will air on ESPN. Butler spent his first six seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the Wolves on draft night, and Gibson spent his first seven and a half seasons with the Bulls prior to be traded to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline in February.

Former Wolves Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, who were included in the package that brought Butler to Minnesota, are slated to return to Target Center with the Bulls on Feb. 24.

Minnesota has two five-game homestands and another four-game stand, but no road trips extends longer than three games.

Here's the Timberwolves' schedule (national television noted in parenthesis):

Oct. 18: at San Antonio (ESPN)

Oct. 20: vs. Utah

Oct. 22: at Oklahoma City

Oct. 24: vs. Indiana

Oct. 25: at Detroit

Oct. 27: vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

Oct. 30: at Miami

Nov. 1: at New Orleans

Nov. 4: vs. Dallas

Nov. 5: vs. Charlotte

Nov. 8: at Golden State (ESPN)

Nov. 11: at Phoenix

Nov. 13: at Utah

Nov. 15: vs. San Antonio

Nov. 17: at Dallas

Nov. 19: vs. Detroit

Nov. 20: at Charlotte

Nov. 22: vs. Orlando

Nov. 24: vs. Miami

Nov. 26: vs. Phoenix

Nov. 28: vs. Washington

Nov. 29: at New Orleans

Dec. 1: at Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

Dec. 3: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Dec. 4: at Memphis

Dec. 6: at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

Dec. 10: vs. Dallas

Dec. 12: vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 14: vs. Sacramento

Dec. 16: vs. Phoenix

Dec. 18: vs. Portland

Dec. 20: at Denver

Dec. 23: at Phoenix

Dec. 25: at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

Dec. 27: vs. Denver

Dec. 28: at Milwaukee

Dec. 31: at Indiana

Jan. 1: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 3: at Brooklyn

Jan. 5: at Boston

Jan. 6: vs. New Orleans

Jan. 8: vs. Cleveland

Jan. 10: vs. Oklahoma City (ESPN)

Jan. 12: vs. New York

Jan. 14: vs. Portland (ESPN)

Jan. 16: at Orlando

Jan. 18: at Houston (TNT)

Jan. 20: vs. Toronto

Jan. 22: at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)

Jan. 24: at Portland

Jan. 25: at Golden State (TNT)

Jan. 27: vs. Brooklyn

Jan. 29: at Atlanta

Jan. 30: at Toronto

Feb. 1: vs. Milwaukee

Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans

Feb. 7: at Cleveland (ESPN)

Feb. 9: at Chicago (ESPN)

Feb. 11: vs. Sacramento

Feb. 13: vs. Houston

Feb. 15: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

Feb. 23: at Houston (ESPN)

Feb. 24: vs. Chicago

Feb. 26: at Sacramento (NBA TV)

March 1: at Portland (TNT)

March 2: at Utah (ESPN)

March 8: vs. Boston (TNT)

March 11: vs. Golden State (ABC)

March 13: at Washington (NBA TV)

March 17: at San Antonio (NBA TV)

March 18: vs. Houston (NBA TV)

March 20: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

March 23: at New York

March 24: at Philadelphia

March 26: vs. Memphis

March 28: vs. Atlanta

March 30: at Dallas

April 1: vs. Utah

April 5: at Denver (TNT)

April 6: at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA TV)

April 9: vs. Memphis

April 11: vs. Denver

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.