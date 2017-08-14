Rosario named American League Player of Week

Rosario went 12-for-27 (.444 average) with four home runs and nine RBIs over the seven-day stretch when the Twins put together a six-game winning streak.. He hit a game-tying double and manufactured the winning run in Minnesota's 5-4 win over Milwaukee on Aug. 7, then clubbed two home runs the following day. Overall, Rosario collected four multihit games last week.

Rosario is the second Twins player to win AL Player of the Week honors this season, and the first since Miguel Sano in April. It is the first such honor of Rosario's career.