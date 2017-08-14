Hall of Fame wrestler Flair in medically induced coma

Flair, 68, reportedly was dealing with a heart-related issue, but no update was provided on how the surgery went. Flair grew up in Edina, Minn., and attended a boarding school in eastern Wisconsin.

Flair, whose real name is Richard Fliehr, is known as the "Nature Boy" for his brash manner and flamboyant costumes during his lengthy career that began in 1972.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, posted on her Twitter account that "we need prayers" for Flair while is he dealing with "some tough medical issues."

John Cena, like Flair a pro wrestling champion multiple times over, also tweeted that to his followers that he was "sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same."

Flair competed in every major wrestling circuit, building a major following throughout his stints with National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling, the former World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.