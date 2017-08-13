Simunic has managed the RedHawks since 1996, their inaugural season.

"Certainly, I would have liked to made it the rest of the year with my team," Simunic said Sunday morning. "There's not much I can do about it. I just have to gather my belongings and vacate."

RedHawks pitching coach Michael Schlact was named interim manager and led the team Sunday afternoon against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Gary used a three-run sixth inning to rally for a 3-2 victory against the RedHawks in American Association baseball before 3,359 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

"It's a very tough day," Schlact said. "It's hard for me because Doug hired me. Doug gave me the chance. Doug showed me the ropes. ... I've nothing but the utmost respect for him. I wish him the very, very best."

The RedHawks (41-36) have lost four consecutive games and seven of their past eight. They dropped five games behind the Winnipeg Goldeyes for first place in the North Division.

F-M has 23 games remaining, including eight against Winnipeg.

"You feel for the guy," RedHawks veteran third baseman Josh Mazzola said. "He's been here 22 years and he's given Fargo a big portion of his life and given the city a lot of wins. ... I wish Doug the best in his future endeavors whatever that may be."

Simunic posted a 1,202-839 record with the RedHawks, including five league championships in 1998, 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2010. He has more than 1,300 wins as a manager in independent baseball. Simunic has also earned league manager of the year honors six times (1996, 1998, 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2008). The RedHawks have not qualified for the postseason since 2013.

"Doug has done a terrific job with the RedHawks, a terrific job managing," Thom said.

"Twenty-two years is a long time. It's a long time whether you're a manager of a baseball team or whatever you do. ... Twenty-two years he gave his whole heart and whole soul to us, and we appreciate it very much."

Thom said Saturday night's loss against Gary was a "final straw." The RedHawks had a 5-0 lead through seven innings, before the RailCats scored nine runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth for a 12-5 victory.

"(Saturday) night's game was very frustrating, but it was a combination of things," Thom said. "We wanted to have a chance to win either the wild card or the (division). I thought this was the best time to make that change."

Gary completed a three-game sweep of the RedHawks on Sunday. F-M has a 16-22 home record this season. Thom said the team's record at Newman also played a factor in the decision to remove Simunic from the dugout.

"That's the most important thing, are wins at home because that's when our fans are here," Thom said. "We had to make a decision. We thought if we were going to make it, we were going to make it now."

Simunic said he was called in Sunday morning and told he was relieved of his duties.

"I didn't ask a whole lot of questions," Simunic said.

The players were alerted of the decision about two hours before game time, Schlact said. RedHawks starting pitcher Tyler Alexander pitched eight strong innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. The left-hander also struck out 12 batters.

Gary, however, bunched three hits together in the sixth inning. RailCats third baseman Kris Goodman started the rally with a two-run double. Goodman later scored from second base with two outs after Wilfredo Gimenez struck out on a wild pitch and reached first base safely. That proved to be the game-winning run and gave Gary a 3-1 lead.

"Alexander did what he always does and that's keep us in the game the best he can and compete," Schlact said. "I was proud of the way our team played. It was an emotional day. They battled until the very end."