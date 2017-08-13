Larson edges Truex to win Pure Michigan 400

Furniture Row Racing teammates Truex and Erik Jones finished second and third, respectively. For Jones, it is the top-three tied his career-best finish.

Chase Elliott and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top five.

The race went into overtime as the result of a Michael McDowell-Paul Menard wreck on lap 195 that brought out the yellow flag for the fifth time in the race and, then, the red flag for extensive track clean-up. The race restarted with Truex and Jones on the front row and Larson in

fourth.

Truex was the class of the field in the second half of the race, but when he pitted during a cycle of green-flag pit stops with just over 40 laps remaining, varying pit strategies put other drivers up front.

Truex was back up front when he stayed out during the fourth caution of the race that came out for a smoking Joey Logano on lap 186.

Michigan native Brad Keselowski dominated the first half of the race and was the winner of the first 60-lap stage. Truex took the win in stage two, his series-leading 15th stage win of the season.

After starting on the pole, Keselowski led the first 42 laps before

pitting during a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Another Michigan driver, Jones, stayed out four extra laps during the cycle to lead before Keselowski cycled back around to the top spot.

Daniel Suarez stayed out during the caution at the end of the first stage to inherit the lead. When the race restarted for stage two,

Keselowski retook the position, but Suarez maintained second until finally having to pit on lap 91. Suarez's race ended prematurely when

he wrecked with Kasey Kahne with 60 laps remaining.

Another cycle of green-flag stops began just past lap 105. When that cycle completed near the end of the second stage, Truex was up front and Keselowski in second.

NOTES: Kyle Busch led 47 laps in the 100-lap NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday before finishing third. ... Kyle Larson won the last two races at MIS, most recently in June 2017 and last year's Pure Michigan 400. ... Larson was in Knoxville, Iowa, Saturday night where he finished second in the Knoxville Nationals dirt sprint car event. He flew to Knoxville after the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan on Saturday. ... Chase Elliott finished second in all three of his previous races at Michigan. ... Hendrick Motorsports teammates Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne started in the back Sunday after going to backup cars because of damage sustained by their primary cars in

separate on-track incidents during final practice Saturday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s car also sustained practice damage, but his team was able to make repairs. ... Truck Series driver Christopher Bell was on standby for Denny Hamlin in case Hamlin's longtime girlfriend, Jordan Fish went into labor. Hamlin and Fish are awaiting the birth of their second child. ... Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth lead active drivers at Michigan with three wins apiece. ... After the Michigan race, only three races remain in the regular season.