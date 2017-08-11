Bemidji church softball wraps season

The 2017 Bemidji Church League Softball season came to end on Tuesday night at the Cass Lake Veterans Memorial Fields. Evangelical Free Church defeated Solway Bible Chapel 15-3 in the championship game. The Bemidji Church league has been competing in the Bemidji area for more than 50 years. This year the league consisted of 14 teams, which played on either Monday or Tuesday nights. At the end of the regular season the two nights combine to decide the overall champion. Players must be at least 14 years old but the league has enjoyed many father, son and daughter combinations as well. Players in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, have enjoyed the fellowship of playing softball in the league.