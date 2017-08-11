Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bemidji church softball wraps season

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:14 p.m.
    Pictured are the league champions from Evangelical Free Church. Front row (from left): Brad Paulson, Jake Kangas, Mitchell Maggert, Steven Helweg, Kris Maggert, Matt Kessler and Curtis Condon. Back row (from left): Matt Myrick, Kevin Kangas, Andrew Kangas, Micah Jorgensen, Richard Anderson and Todd Guntzel. Not pictured were Kaleb Shepard, Jerry Johnson, Eli Peters and Ben Hovestal. (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    Pictured are the league runners-up from Solway Bible Chapel. Front row (from left): Dalton Petersen, John Porter, Seth Tram, Zack Peterson, A.J. Cloose and Aaron Larson. Back row (from left): Darrin Petersen, Kyle Lundberg, Ben Porter, Matt Black, Josh Vold and Roy Kelm. Not pictured are Noah Lundberg and Caleb Larson. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    The 2017 Bemidji Church League Softball season came to end on Tuesday night at the Cass Lake Veterans Memorial Fields.  Evangelical Free Church defeated Solway Bible Chapel 15-3 in the championship game. The Bemidji Church league has been competing in the Bemidji area for more than 50 years.  This year the league consisted of 14 teams, which played on either Monday or Tuesday nights.  At the end of the regular season the two nights combine to decide the overall champion.  Players must be at least 14 years old but the league has enjoyed many father, son and daughter combinations as well.  Players in their 60s, 70s, and even 80s, have enjoyed the fellowship of playing softball in the league. 

    Explore related topics:sportssoftballbemidji church softball
    Advertisement