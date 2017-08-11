Lacrosse league starts Aug. 22
BEMIDJI -- The Fall BALL (Bemidji Area Lacrosse League) will begin play on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The league will feature 5-on-5 box lacrosse gameplay for 10 weeks.
Sessions will be held at the outdoor hockey rinks at the Nymore and City Parks. The program is free to area boys and girls in grades K to 12 and from beginners to experienced players.
The program will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 4:30-7:30 p.m. To receive a registration form, contact Dan Ninham at 218-368-6430 or coach.danninham@gmail.com.