Vikings RB Sankey suffers season-ending knee injury

Sankey had four carries for 14 yards and reeled in four passes for 15 yards before exiting early in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason opener versus the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old Sankey remained on the field for several minutes before requiring assistance to be helped off the field. An MRI exam confirmed the severity of the injury.

Sankey was listed third on the team's official depth chart behind rookie Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon. Offseason acquisition Latavius Murray is also in the mix after being recently activated from the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery.

Sankey rushed 199 times for 762 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Titans since being selected by Tennessee in the second round of the 2014 draft. He was signed to the Vikings' practice squad last November.