Bantam hockey tourney set for this weekend
BEMIDJI -- Some of the best bantam hockey players from across Minnesota will be in Bemidji this weekend for a Minnesota Bantam Elite Hockey League tournament. The public is invited to watch six teams compete in the tournament at the Sanford Center.
The tournament starts today with three games beginning at 5 p.m. The tournament will continue with games at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday games will begin at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The MBEHL will also hold weekend tournaments in Bloomington and St. Cloud later this month.