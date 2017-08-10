Wolves unveil new uniforms

The two designs featured in the unveil are the "Association" — a lighter look — and the "Icon" — a darker look.

This season the NBA is eliminating its home and away uniform designations, and instead, the home team will pick which of its uniforms will be worn at home games, with visiting teams choosing a contrasting uniform from their own assortment.

Two more primary uniforms will be released in the coming months.

The new look was created through a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves and design expert Rodney Richardson of RARE Design.

The unveil also gives fans a look at the Fitbit patch that will be featured on the jerseys after the team announced a multi-year partnership two months ago.

You can purchase the new jerseys starting Sept. 29. You can also check out more information about the uniforms here.

